Actor Rajendra Prasad Draws Flak For Ill-Treating A Fan

Popular actor Rajendra Prasad is currently facing heavy backlash on social media after a video involving a fan went viral. The incident reportedly took place at the wedding reception of the son of Bhatti Vikramarka, where several film personalities, politicians, and business figures gathered to bless the newly married couple.

According to reports, a young boy approached Rajendra Prasad during the event and asked for a selfie. Fans often eagerly wait for such moments, as film celebrities are public figures and people feel excited when they get a chance to interact with them or take photos. However, the viral clip shows the actor appearing irritated and pushing the boy aside while moving forward.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms and triggered widespread trolling from viewers. Many users reacted strongly to the incident. They argued that if a celebrity is not comfortable taking photos, they can politely refuse instead of reacting harshly. Several people also pointed out that the fame and popularity of actors come from the love and support of the audience. According to them, without fans watching movies and appreciating their work, stars would not gain such recognition in the first place.

Some users demanded that Rajendra Prasad apologise to the boy for the way he behaved, while others said that public figures should remain patient when dealing with fans.

This is not the first time the veteran actor has faced controversy. He earlier drew criticism after making controversial remarks about fellow actor Brahmanandam at a public event.

A producer, reacting to the latest incident, said, “Senior actors have to be more polite and dignified in public since their actions are bound to receive backlash in this era of social media and have to conduct themselves responsibly. ”

D