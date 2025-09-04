Actor Murali Mohan Releases Mass Song Kallu Kottu Kada from Mutton Soup

The film Mutton Soup, directed by Ramachandra Vattikuti, is presented by Ramakrishna Vattikuti under the banners of Alukka Studios, Sri Varahi Arts, and Bhavishya Vihar Chithralu (BVC). Starring Raman and Varsha Vishwanath as the lead pair, the movie carries the tagline 'Witness the Real Crime’.

Produced by Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal), Ramakrishna Sanapala, and Arun Chandra Vattikuti, the film’s title poster, motion poster, and songs have already gone viral on social media.

Recently, the song Hara Hara Shankara, released by Tanikella Bharani, received widespread appreciation and garnered impressive views. Following this, prominent actor Murali Mohan released another energetic mass number titled ‘Kallu Kottu Kada’. This special track, penned by Suranna, was sung by Suranna, Relare Rela Gopal, and Sujatha Vasu, with music composed by Venky Veena, delivering a catchy tune. The lyrical video, featuring choreography by Satya Master, promises to be a major highlight.

Speaking at the song release, Murali Mohan said: “The title Mutton Soup is very interesting. Produced by Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal), Ramakrishna Sanapala, and Arun Chandra Vattikuti, and presented by Ramakrishna Vattikuti, this film is directed by Ramachandra Vattikuti. I wish this young team a grand success. The song is fantastic, and Suranna has delivered a great track, just like he did in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Folk songs are currently gaining immense popularity, and I hope Mutton Soup achieves huge success.”

Director Ramachandra Vattikuti said: “We thank Murali Mohan garu for releasing the ‘Kallu Kottu Kada’ song from Mutton Soup. We are grateful to senior journalist Prabhu garu and my brother for their support. The film has turned out wonderfully. This song came to life because of SRK garu, and without Gopal garu, this project wouldn’t have existed. My brother Ramakrishna stood by me throughout this journey, and hero Raman’s contribution is unforgettable. Parvataneni Rambabu garu elevated the film to the next level. We are soon bringing this movie to the audience.”

Producer Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal) said: “We thank Murali Mohan garu for blessing us small-scale producers. The ‘Kallu Kottu Kada’ song has come out brilliantly, with Venky Veena providing a fantastic tune. After hearing it, we decided to shoot it grandly. Mutton Soup will soon reach the audience.”

Producer Ramakrishna Sanapala said: “We thank Murali Mohan garu for releasing the second song, ‘Kallu Kottu Kada’, from Mutton Soup. The support of such stalwarts enables small producers like us and small films like ours to stand tall. We are bringing this film to the audience soon.”

Hero Raman said: “We thank Murali Mohan garu for releasing the mass song from Mutton Soup. Thanks to Prabhu garu and Parvataneni Rambabu garu for their support. Ramachandra garu has crafted this film beautifully, and we are confident it will be a huge success.”

Senior Journalist Prabhu said: “We thank Murali Mohan garu for launching the Mutton Soup song. It’s heartening to see veterans like him supporting a new team’s efforts.”

Lyricist Suranna said: “It was a joy to write and sing *‘Kallu Kottu Kada’* for *Mutton Soup*. I wish the film immense success.”

Executive Producer Parvataneni Rambabu said: “Mutton Soup is releasing successful songs back-to-back. The film has turned out wonderfully, and we are bringing it to the audience soon. This movie is set to be a big hit.”

Choreographer Satya Master said: “We thank Murali Mohan garu for releasing ‘Kallu Kottu Kada’ from Mutton Soup. I choreographed all the songs in this film, which has turned out spectacularly. We are bringing it to the audience soon.”

Actor Govind Srinivas said: “We thank Murali Mohan garu for releasing ‘Kallu Kottu Kada’ from Mutton Soup. Ramachandra gave me a great role in this film, which has shaped up beautifully. We are bringing it to the audience soon.”

The film’s executive producer is Parvataneni Rambabu, line producer is Komma Rama Krishna, and editor is Lokesh Kadali. The team is gearing up for a grand release soon.