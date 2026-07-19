Abhishek Agarwal All Praise For Shashwat Sachdev’s Musical Brilliance

Producer Abhishek Agarwal has officially confirmed that acclaimed composer Shashwat Sachdev has been roped in to score the music for The India House. Speaking about the collaboration, the producer said he was impressed by Sachdev’s versatility and musical depth.

"We are glad to work with such a talented composer in Telugu cinema. He has already delivered five enchanting and soulful songs for our period saga. Dhurandhar showcased the remarkable talent of both its actors and technicians, and we were particularly drawn to Shashwat's outstanding work," Abhishek said.

Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, The India House is a period drama set in 1905 and stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Saiee Manjrekar, and veteran actor Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Set largely in London, the film blends a passionate love story with the political turmoil surrounding the historic India House, the headquarters of Indian revolutionaries in Britain.

Highlighting the importance of music in the film, Abhishek said, "There is immense scope for soulful songs and a powerful background score in this period saga, and Shashwat Sachdev is the perfect choice. Since the film is being made as a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, its universal theme of love and patriotism will connect with audiences across the country."

When asked about reports claiming the film's budget has crossed ₹85 crore, the producer refrained from confirming the figure.

"I believe in telling untold stories rather than making formulaic commercial films. I am willing to spend whatever the story demands without compromising on quality," he stated.

Responding to the growing trend of Bollywood and Kollywood composers working in Telugu cinema, Abhishek dismissed the idea of language barriers.

"Composers are selected for a specific reason and purpose. Today, language barriers have become irrelevant," he concluded.



