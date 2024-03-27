Prithviraj Sukumaran hails Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel

Talented Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran heaped praises on Telugu director S S Rajamouli for enabling filmmakers to dream big. “No doubt, movies like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’ have expanded the horizons of south cinema. Rajamouli has encouraged filmmakers like me to dream big and expand our visual compass to reach out to the world audience,” says Prithviraj in a video and also praised Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel for breaching regional and language barriers. “Prashanth's action adventures like 'KGF' opened the gates for regional cinema and I was fortunate to be part of his another big film ‘Salaar’ which drew crowds all over,” he adds.

He is quite happy that Malayalam movies like ‘Manjummel Boys’, ‘Premalu’ and ‘Brahmayugam’ are rocking the box office all over and opening more space for his upcoming film ‘The Goat Life’. “Honestly, these blockbusters paved the way for my film in other regions and expanded the horizons of Malayalam cinema in the last few months,” he points out.

No doubt, Prithviraj played an interesting role in ‘Salaar’ and matched strides with action hero Prabhas and became a household among Telugu viewers. With Mythri Movie Makers releasing the path-breaking film by Blessy in two Telugu states, it is bound to get good coverage and theatres too.