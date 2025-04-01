Hyderabad: Producer Naga Vamsi recently lost his cool at a press conference in Hyderabad. The meet was held to discuss his latest release, MAD Square, a sequel to the 2023 hit MAD. He objected to some reviews which pointed out that the film wasn’t as good as its predecessor.

Vamsi criticised film reviews, saying: “Do people not know what they like and don’t like, or do you (reviewers) know it all? We need to learn to co-exist in the film industry. Your websites and YouTube channels run because we give you content and interviews. We give you ads too, so try not to kill cinema because you also exist because of this industry.” The producer also asked the audience not to take reviews seriously. “I didn’t point this out before, but a review is a personal opinion. It’s not like an election result where majority opinion is taken. If a man fights at home with his wife and gives a bad review because of that, it’s not a surprise. Don’t believe reviews.”