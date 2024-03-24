A R Rahman returns to T-town, to prove his calibre

Chennai Music Wizard A R Rahamn has a huge fan following for his iconic compositions in Tamil, Hindi, English, Persian, and Mandarin. Although many of his Tamil songs have been dubbed into Telugu or used in remakes, it’s uncommon for him to specifically compose for a Telugu project that will be dubbed into other Indian languages. "It is true that A R Rahman is doing a Telugu film after a gap and he is bound to rock Telugu music lovers," says writer Gopi Mohan, who claims that Rahman composed music mostly for Telugu-Tamil bilingual films and won audience appreciation for his lilting numbers. "Even though he composed music for few Telugu films like 'Super Police’, 'Gangmaster' and ‘Komaram Pulli’, his songs from bilingual movies like 'Naani,’ and 'Ye Maaya Chesave’ also become a rage among Telugu music buffs," he adds.On Rahman staying away from Telugu movies, he explains, "Probably, he didn’t do more Telugu films because Telugu filmmakers rush against time to release their films and urge composers to finish their work within a short time frame. Whereas, he prefers to work in his own space and works with filmmakers who understand his working style. As he takes some time to belt out mellifluous numbers, he cut down his Telugu count.”“First he conquered Kollywood and then rocked Bollywood to be hailed as a music sensation in the 1990s. His Hindi films like ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Taal’ busted musical charts. Later, he moved to Hollywood and bagged Oscars for his work,” says Gopi Mohan who claims that Rahman is adept in dishing out tunes which would impress a varied language audience. “The beauty of Rahman's score has always been pan-world and his songs breach regional and language barriers to grab music lovers across the world. With Ram Charan and Buchi Babu films being planned as pan-India, A R Rahman is an apt choice and he is going to raise the bar on Telugu music,” points out Gopi Mohan.He also states that A R Rahman hasn't lost his midas touch and adds, “His excellent score in 'Ponniyin Selvan' series has mesmerised listeners."He also says that there is a dearth of top-rung music composers in Tollywood and claims that there is space for other language composers. “Barring Keeravani, DSP and Thaman, there are few composers who could compose for star-studded movies, so there is some space for other language music directors to arrive in Hyderabad and enrich Telugu music compositions,' he concludes.