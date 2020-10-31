A happy-ever-after for Kajal and Gautam

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu entered into wedlock at a grand but intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends at a star hotel in Mumbai on Friday.

The couple looks adorable in traditional attire. Kajal looked pretty in a red intricately embroidered lehenga. She paired the outfit with a heavy kundan neck piece and maang tika. Gautham donned a cream sherwani and golden turban, colour-coordinating his outfit with the bride. The newlywed kept their look quite traditional.

A blending of traditions

The invitations were opulent, the décor aesthetic. The mandap was elegantly adorned with flowers. The marriage took place in traditional Punjabi and Kashmiri style, as Kajal is a Punjabi and Gautam a Kashmiri. “We did not follow any specific wedding theme, but we wanted to incorporate elements of both Punjabi and Kashmiri cultures in this traditional wedding,” explained the bride’s sister Nisha.

A full-blown band-baja-baraat wedding

Sharing details of the wedding, Nisha, who supervised the flow of the event, said “The pre-wedding celebrations — mehendi, haldi and chooda ceremonies — complete with dance, masti and laughter, were a family affair, with only close relatives present. But there were quite a few guests at the wedding. It was indeed a special moment for the entire family. My father and mother were beaming.”

Tears of joy

“Guests, friends and relatives made speeches wishing the newlyweds. They all danced to several tunes and had a blast on the floor,” reported Nisha. Understandably, there were many emotional moments for the family. In the midst of celebrations, there were also tears, she said. “While we were basking in the glory of our celebrations, unknowingly, we were in tears as we watched Kajal in her stunning wedding ensemble,” she shared.

Everyone who attended the wedding was tested for COVID-19. “It was a happy occasion and we wanted to make it a safe one too,” said Nisha.

A feast to remember

No wedding is complete without a lavish spread, and this one was no different. “The exclusive wedding menu was partially Kashmiri,” said Nisha. “However, there was also a lavish spread of Punjabi, Indian, Continental and other fare.”

Although the guest list was limited due to the pandemic, the event touched a chord with a vast number of people. “Fans have been continuously sending their best wishes. Kajal feels grateful for all the love that’s coming from them. All those wishes are making our celebrations resounding,” Nisha beamed.

Sisterly love

While Kajal and Nisha have always bonded big time, they raised the bar of sisterly love to the next level during the course of the wedding. “From applying mehendi and haldi, to decorations, to inviting people and overseeing the wedding arrangements, I had a blast doing everything out of great love for Kajal. I am super happy that she has entered a new phase of her life,” Nisha said. But did Nisha, who got married in 2013, share any marriage advice with Kajal? “No, I did not,” she smiled.

Members of Gautam’s family were in high spirits throughout the wedding festivities. “They were so cool. We all celebrated the event as one cohesive unit. Their partaking in the revelry made the celebrations complete. They were all super excited on the big day,” Nisha said, signing off.