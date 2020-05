Tollywood star Rana Daggubati's marriage with Miheeka Bajaj will be held on

August 8 in Hyderabad. Confirming this, Rana's father, Suresh Babu, said members of both the would attend the ceremony, which would be performed as per government guidelines on the coronavirus epidemic.

A few days ago, the ‘Roka’ or engagement ceremony was held at the Rama Naidu Studios, after which the wedding date was fixed.