Entertainment Tollywood 31 May 2019 After 'Maharshi ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

After 'Maharshi', superstar Mahesh Babu announces his 26th film; find out here

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Superstar Mahesh Babu took to his official social media handle and announced his 26th release.
Mahesh Babu.
 Mahesh Babu.

Mumbai: After the humongous worldwide success of his 25th release Maharshi, Mahesh Babu announces his the 26th film of his career, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' on the occasion of his legendary father Krishna's birthday. The film is all set to release on Sankranti 2020, making the occasion even more celebratory for the fans.

The announcement of the film was very unique as Superstar Mahesh Babu released the first poster of the film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' at 12 am sharp. Superstar Mahesh Babu is known for his superhit films and the announcement of his 26th film has also set the bar high with this unique way.

 

Superstar Mahesh Babu took to his official social media handle and announced his 26th release Sarileru Neekevvaru and wrote, "Sankranti 2020...🥳 All geared up!!! 😎😎 #SarileruNeekevvaru @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @SVC_Official @GMBEnts".

Mahesh Babu celebrated the success of his recent release Maharshi with his family and what better than a vacation! The actor celebrated the grand success of his 25th film by taking a break with his loved ones.

Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020.

...
Tags: mahesh babu, sarileru neekevvaru, maharshi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


