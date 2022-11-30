ED grills Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently grilled Liger filmmakers Puri Jagannath and Charmme on a complaint that foreign funds, including hawala money, had been invested in the film. And now, the film’s protagonist, Vijay Deverakonda, has also been questioned as part of the investigations.

The actor appeared in person at the agency’s regional office in Hyderabad on Wednesday after being summoned for questioning. He was asked for information relating to the source of funds for Liger. “Vijay was asked about basic details of his remuneration, payment modalities applicable to him and to other actors, etc. He has cooperated fully with the agency and has provided all the information he has about Liger,” says a source.

The central agency is investigating the alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). It took up the case after Congress leader Bakka Judson lodged a complaint saying the movie had got funds through dubious routes, and that politicians had also invested in it.

Meanwhile, the makers of Liger are trying to sort out the financial losses incurred by buyers of the film. Puri Jagannadh promised that he would compensate the buyers to an extent. Later, he sought police protection for his family at his residence in Hyderabad after he learnt that some buyers were likely to stage dharna and assault his relatives in his absence. Rumours are also rife that Vijay is yet to receive full remuneration for the movie. The actor, however, has maintained silence on the matter.

Looks like the financial issues surrounding Liger are far from over!