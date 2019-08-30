Entertainment Tollywood 30 Aug 2019 Saaho early review: ...
Saaho early review: Prabhas-starrer is 'unbearable', says expert

Published Aug 30, 2019
One of the much-awaited films of 2019, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer action-thriller 'Saaho' has finally hit the screens today.
Prabhas' Saaho look. (Photo: Twitter)
Mumbai: One of the much-awaited films of 2019, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer action-thriller 'Saaho' has finally hit the screens today. As expected the film has got an amazing response from the audiences but trade analyst is somewhat unhappy with the film.

Recently, ace trade analyst, Taran Adarsh reviewed 'Saaho' 'unbearable'. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview... #Saaho: UNBEARABLE. Rating: ⭐️½ A colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity... Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction. 👎👎👎 #SaahoReview"

 

Well, Prabhas' 'Saaho' has reportedly been made in the budget of Rs 350 crore. However, Taran Adarsh's review has somewhat shocked the audiences. Now, let's see how the audience would react to this film.

Meanwhile, the film also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

...
