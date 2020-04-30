37th Day Of Lockdown

Entertainment Tollywood 30 Apr 2020 Tollywood actors pay ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Tollywood actors pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor

PTI
Published Apr 30, 2020, 4:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2020, 4:37 pm IST
Mahesh Babu said Rishi Kapoor's death is yet another irreplaceable loss to the world of cinema
Megastar Chiranjeevi with senior Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor at an event (file photo)
 Megastar Chiranjeevi with senior Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor at an event (file photo)

Hyderabad: Mega star Chiranjeevi and other top Telugu actors on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and paid glowing tributes to him.

Chiranjeevi, who posted on Twitter a photo of himself with Rishi Kapoor,described him as a "great friend".

 

"Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend, a great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace," Chiranjeevi, a former Union Minister, said.

Chiranjeevi's younger brother and popular hero Pawan Kalyan said Kapoor's demise is a great loss to Indian cinema.

"Saddened by the sudden demise of legendary actor, Sri #RishiKapoor this is a great loss for Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. May his soul rest in peace," Pawan Kalyan, founder of Jana Sena Party, tweeted.

Another top star Mahesh Babu said Rishi Kapoor's death is yet another irreplaceable loss to the world of cinema.

"Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema...A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Rishi Kapoor (67), who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday.

...
Tags: rishi kapoor, megastar chiranjeevi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


