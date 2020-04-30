37th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

33,061

1,701

Recovered

8,437

610

Deaths

1,079

69

Maharashtra99151593432 Gujarat4082527197 Delhi3439109256 Madhya Pradesh2560461130 Rajasthan243881455 Tamil Nadu2162121027 Uttar Pradesh213451039 Andhra Pradesh133228731 Telangana101640925 West Bengal72511922 Jammu and Kashmir5811928 Karnataka53421621 Kerala4963694 Bihar403642 Punjab37510119 Haryana3112253 Odisha125391 Jharkhand107193 Chandigarh68170 Uttarakhand54360 Himachal Pradesh40252 Assam38291 Chhatisgarh38340 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Entertainment Tollywood 30 Apr 2020 Irrfan’s only ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Irrfan’s only Telugu film was Sainikudu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Apr 30, 2020, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2020, 7:24 pm IST
He was a dedicated and committed actor, says director Gunasekhar, as he shares few anecdotes about the star
Irrfan Khan
 Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan acted in one South Indian film  'Sainikudu' directed by Gunasekhar. “I heard that he was hospitalised and I hoped that he would return soon; I was shocked to hear the bad news,” Gunasekhar said, reacting to the actor’s untimely demise.

Referring to the 2006 movie in which he directed, Irrfan, Gunasekhar recalls that “At the time when I wanted to cast him in my film, he was one of the busiest actors. I knew that he had rejected many offers from the South, but when I met him and narrated the story, he accepted it.

 

He had seen my earlier film Okkadu, and had a good opinion of me, which was why he agreed to do Sainikudu.” Describing Irrfan as “One of the best actors that Indian cinema has had,” Gunasekhar said, “He was a dedicated and committed actor. Though he did not know Telugu, he asked me to send all the dialogues well in advance.”

He took trouble to understand the meaning of all the dialogues and then he prepared himself for the scenes.” The director added that Irrfan would ask him a lot of questions about the background of his character, so that he could really get into the part. Gunasekhar recalls one particular scene with Kota. “Kota Srinivasa Rao is one of the best character actors; he also acted in Hindi and Irrfan knew about him. In my film, Irrfan had a scene with Kota. Irrfan prepared himself one day in advance for that particular scene, because he wanted to compete with Kota’s performance. That’s the dedication of Irrfan.”

The director also remembers how Kota had praised Irrfan. “Kota generally doesn’t praise non-Telugu actors, because he feels most of them come without much preparation, and just say something instead of the actual dialogue for their lip sync. But after that particular scene, Kota praised Irrfan immediately for his performance.”

Delving into his memories again, Gunasekhar says, “After we had completed a few schedules, Irrfan got an offer for a Hollywood film (A Mighty Heart) and he told me about the film. He had already given us bulk dates, so he asked me whether I would agree to adjust here so that he could do that Hollywood film.

We all felt proud about that offer and I immediately spoke to Mahesh (lead actor) and Ashwini Dutt (producer) and rescheduled his dates. We advanced most of his shooting; he was supposed to work for 30 days, but we made it 20.”

The director notes that although Irrfan was then “one of the most in-demand and busy actors, he only made a gentle request when he got the Hollywood offer”, and added, “he was very happy that we relieved him so quickly.”

Gunasekhar also remembers that Irrfan was always health conscious. When Sainikudu was being shot, “he came to know that my wife used AMC cookware which allows very little oil to be used in cooking, and he asked her to get him a set of those utensils,” Gunasekhar said.

“I shared a good rapport with Irrfan throughout the shooting,” the director says. However, he didn’t get a chance to speak to the actor after his film was completed, as Irrfan was very busy. “A few years ago, when he was shooting in Hyderabad, he messaged me, but we couldn’t meet,” Gunasekhar rues.

...
Tags: irrfan khan, mahesh babu


Latest From Entertainment

Megastar Chiranjeevi with senior Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor at an event (file photo)

Tollywood actors pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai Hospital. (PTI Photo)

Actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 after a long battle with Cancer

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who died after a long battle with cancer in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Irrfan Khan, koi apna sa

Still from the movie 'Bheeshma'

Bheeshma gets a special ambassador



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Upendra on a bike sets fans’ hearts racing

Upendra

‘I didn’t dream that I’d ever play kabaddi’: Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Nyra Banerjee discusses her latest short film, The Virus within

Nyra Banerjee

Director Teja enrols for WHO course

Director Teja

Allu Arjun talks to us about setting the right example in the society

Allu Arjun
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham