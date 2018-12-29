Bluff Master movie review: Not a good remake!

Rating:

Bluff Master

Cast: Satya Dev, Nandita Shweta, Aditya Menon, Prudhvi, Sijju, Temper Vamsi

Director: Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi

The year that featured some outstanding films wraps up with Bluff Master, a remake of Tamil hit Sathuranga Vettai. Directed by Gopi Ganesh, it stars Satya Dev and Nandita Shweta.

Conman Uttam Kumar (Satya Dev) dupes many people, playing on their sentiment and then trapping them. He gets caught but manages to walk free by paying bribes. Outside, one of his victims hires goons to recover his money. Uttam outwits them, marries his girlfriend Avani (Nandita Shweta) and settles elsewhere. But the goons return and set the stage for the rest of the story

The story requires realistic narration but Gopi Ganesh does not quite pull it off. The narration is flat and the story predictable. It is said the story is inspired from true incidents, but the director does not make it gripping.

The screenplay is bad and most of the scenes artificial. There is no emotional connect. Overacting by some of the cast, including Nandita Shweta, spoils the mood. Her dialogues and body language never jell. The chemistry between the lead pair is not too clear.

Satya Dev does a honest job but he does not suit the conman role. Aditya Menon is routine as bad guy and Sijju as the police officer is okay. Prudhvi justifies his presence, Chaitanya Krishna plays Satya Dev’s friend.

The film is flat on the technical side too. The music and background score by Sunil Kashyap is below par and makes no impact. Cinematography by Dasaradhi Sivendra is just average. The only interesting aspect are the dialogues by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Gopi Ganesh. The dialogues are well-written and thought-provoking.

‘Bluff Master’ is a bad remake and presents a completely predictable story. Most of the characters look artificial, the film offers nothing except for a couple of scenes.