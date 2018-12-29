search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Bluff Master movie review: Not a good remake!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Dec 29, 2018, 2:34 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 2:36 am IST
The story requires realistic narration but Gopi Ganesh does not quite pull it off. The narration is flat and the story predictable
Satya Dev and Nandita Shweta
 Satya Dev and Nandita Shweta
Rating:

Bluff Master
Cast: Satya Dev, Nandita Shweta, Aditya Menon, Prudhvi, Sijju, Temper Vamsi
Director: Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi

The year that featured some outstanding films wraps up with Bluff Master, a remake of Tamil hit Sathuranga Vettai. Directed by Gopi Ganesh, it stars Satya Dev and Nandita Shweta.

 

Conman Uttam Kumar (Satya Dev) dupes many people, playing on their sentiment and then trapping them. He gets caught but manages to walk free by paying bribes. Outside, one of his victims hires goons to recover his money. Uttam outwits them, marries his girlfriend Avani (Nandita Shweta) and settles elsewhere. But the goons return and set the stage for the rest of the story

The story requires realistic narration but Gopi Ganesh does not quite pull it off. The narration is flat and the story predictable. It is said the story is inspired from true incidents, but the director does not make it gripping.

The screenplay is bad and most of the scenes artificial. There is no emotional connect. Overacting by some of the cast, including Nandita Shweta, spoils the mood. Her dialogues and body language never jell. The chemistry between the lead pair is not too clear.

Satya Dev does a honest job but he does not suit the conman role. Aditya Menon is routine as bad guy and Sijju as the police officer is okay. Prudhvi justifies his presence, Chaitanya Krishna plays Satya Dev’s friend.

The film is flat on the technical side too. The music and background score by Sunil Kashyap is below par and makes no impact. Cinematography by Dasaradhi Sivendra is just average. The only interesting aspect are the dialogues by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Gopi Ganesh. The dialogues are well-written and thought-provoking.

‘Bluff Master’ is a bad remake and presents a completely predictable story. Most of the characters look artificial, the film offers nothing except for a couple of scenes. 

...
Tags: bluff master, satya dev, nandita shweta




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Simmba movie review: Unoriginal, but delivers where it counts

Ranveer Singh in a still from 'Simmba'.

Silukkuvaarpatti Singam movie review: Rightly tickles the funny bone!

A still from the film.

Maari 2 movie review: An enjoyable experience

A still from the film.

Kanaa movie review: A feel good movie with a bunch of important messages

A still from the film.

Zero movie review: The daring & audacity of Shah Rukh Khan

Zero poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham