Entertainment, Tollywood

Kajal weds Gautham in Mumbai: Reception likely for Tollywood celebs in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BVS PRAKASH
Published Oct 29, 2020, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
Top Telugu actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is also equally popular in Tamil and Hindi movies, will be marrying businessman Gautham Kitchlu on October 30. It will be the first celebrity wedding to be held in Mumbai post lockdown.

“Like all weddings these days, it is expected to be a very intimate affair. It will be hosted by Kajal’s parents, Suman and Vinay Aggarwal. Important guests of both families will grace the occasion. Arrangements are in place to accommodate 100-plus guests on the wedding day,” says the actress’ manager, Rony.  

 

The two-day event will be held at a five-star hotel close to Kajal’s home in Churchgate. Some B-Town celebrities are expected, Rony says, but declines to name anyone.

According to a source, the bride’s close friends, actresses Samantha Akkineni and Tammannah may not be able to attend the wedding, and will have to be content with sending their good wishes. That’s why the Maghadheera actress is planning to host a special party for the Telugu film fraternity in a month or two. “Thirty of her 50-odd movies are Telugu films, and she shares a good rapport with the Chiranjeevi clan, the Nagarjuna family, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu among others. So, she’s planning to host a special party in December or January for Telugu film personalities,” the source says.

 

Meanwhile, the couple haven’t finalised any honeymoon plans, given that there are limited destinations available to them in the current scenario, according to the source.  

Gautam Kitchlu runs Discern Living, an e-commerce venture for interior design and home decor solutions. Previously, he was Vice-President of FabFurnish and CEO of The Elephant Company, a lifestyle brand. Not much is known about how the relationship between them blossomed. “It is kind of an arranged-love marriage,” says the source, adding that, despite being a new-age girl, Kajal has been guided by her parents in both her professional and personal life. “In fact, her father Suman Aggarwal, a textile businessman, cut down on his businesses expansion plans and focused on her career instead. One of her parents always escorted her to shootings in foreign locales and she hasn’t even attended parties in pubs without her parents. Also, Kajal doesn’t even know the exact amount she earns because her parents have been handling her finances till date,” the source claims.  

 

According to another source, some time ago, Kajal was planning to buy a swanky apartment in Jubilee Hills, following in the footsteps of her colleagues Illeana, who owns a flat in the city, and Rakul Preet Singh, who has taken an apartment on lease. It is unclear whether she will follow up on those plans post her marriage.  

Kajal’s younger sister Nisha Aggarwal, who has also acted in Telugu films, got married in December 2013. Both girls did their schooling at St. Anne’s High School, Colaba. While Nisha went on to pursue hotel management, Kajal studied mass media before joining the film world.

 

The news of Kajal’s marriage took Tollywood by surprise. Even director Teja, her mentor, was caught off guard. “He had readied a tailor-made role for her, and now has to look for a replacement,” the source says.

Meanwhile, after the wedding, Kajal will be playing Chiranjeevi’s love interest in Acharya, and also do a film under Rana’s production house. These are two films she has committed to. Other assignments are yet to be confirmed, the source added.

Tags: kajal agarwal, telugu actress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


