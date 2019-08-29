Entertainment Tollywood 29 Aug 2019 Prabhas' young fan d ...
Prabhas' young fan dies of electrocution while fixing 'Saaho' banner in Telangana

Published Aug 29, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Prabhas is yet to know about this incident.
Mumbai: Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' is all set to hit the screens on this Friday and fans can't keep themselves calm to watch their 'Baahubali' in a different avatar. However, the latest story of Prabhas' fan will leave you shocked.

Reportedly, a young Prabhas fan from Mahbubnagar in Telangana lost his life he was trying to fix a banner of his favourite actor's film 'Saaho' near a local theatre. As per local media reports, the boy came in contact with an electricity cable when he was trying to fix the banner of Saaho and was electrocuted. Sadly, the young Prabhas fan was on the rooftop of a theatre when he accidentally came in contact with the wire and fell off the building leading to his death. The theatre officials informed police soon after the incident happened.

 

The reports further state that Prabhas is yet to know about this incident. Meanwhile, Prabhas' 'Saaho' also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The film features a bundle of other actors such as Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma, Arun Vijay and so on. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is slated to be released on August 30 worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

