  
Entertainment Tollywood 28 Oct 2022 Policemen deployed a ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Policemen deployed at Puri Jagannadh’s residence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHIDHAR ADIVI
Published Oct 28, 2022, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2022, 2:39 pm IST
Puri Jagannadh alleged that Warangal Sreenu had defaulted (under the film distribution agreement) on payment of the agreed-upon amount to sub-distributors (exhibitors/ buyers).
 Puri Jagannadh alleged that Warangal Sreenu had defaulted (under the film distribution agreement) on payment of the agreed-upon amount to sub-distributors (exhibitors/ buyers).

Things seem to have taken a dangerous turn between director Puri Jagannadh and the distributors of his last release Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

On Wednesday, Puri filed a complaint against Liger film distributor Warangal Sreenu at Jubilee Hills Police Station, alleging blackmail and harassment. The director also named film financier G Sobhan Babu in the complaint, accusing the latter of threatening violence and instigating others to commit violence against him and his family.

In his complaint, Puri alleged that Warangal Sreenu had defaulted (under the film distribution agreement) on payment of the agreed-upon amount to sub-distributors (exhibitors/ buyers). He also claimed that both Sreenu and Shoban were making false representations that he owes sub-distributors money and that he would pay up that amount.

Ever since Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, tanked at the box office, there has been increasing pressure on Puri to return some portion of the money to the buyers (exhibitors) who suffered financial losses on account of the film. (Puri also co-produced the film under Puri Connects). The director said that though he was not bound to return the money under the agreement, he had agreed to compensate the exhibitors on compassionate grounds. Hence, he requested the buyers to give him a month's time to come up with the funds.

But the director feels that Warangal Sreenu and Shoban Babu wanted to extort money from him, and had incited all the sub-distributors to circulate WhatsApp messages calling for a dharna and gherao at his residence.

Puri, who is currently residing in Mumbai, in his complaint, expressed apprehension that Warangal Sreenu and Shoban Babu may physically and mentally harass his family members in his absence and illegally extract monies. He requested police protection for his family in Hyderabad in the event of a dharna being staged at his residence.

(The other day, an audio clip of a voice purportedly of Puri, was leaked on social media in which the person is heard venting his anger against some buyers planning to stage a dharna at his house and trying to extract money illegally from him.)

S Rajasekhar Reddy, SHO, Jubilee Hills Police Station, who confirmed that they are in receipt of the complaint, said, “We have deployed policemen at Puri’s residence as a precautionary measure against any untoward incident.”

 

...
Tags: liger movie, director puri jagannadh, financial losses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

Praveena Paruchuri is a New York-based cardiologist by profession. She found an alternate calling in Tollywood a few years ago. (By arrangement)

‘Making films about my roots is my way of demonstrating nationalism’

Ram Setu poster

Ram Setu: An amateur film with heavy agenda

Thank God poster (Image: By Arrangement)

Thank God is dull, preachy and is out of sync with contemporary times

Sardar is over the top and for those who order for just that from the menu card this satiates. (Photo: Twitter)

Sardar movie review: A long-winding over-the-top movie



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to release in November

The action thriller will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. (Photo: Twitter)

Woman on a mission

Taapsee Pannu with Mithali Raj

Chiranjeevi apologises for unruly fans

Chiranjeevi tendered an apology to noted spiritual preacher Garikapati Narasimha Rao (Image: Instagram)

Rajamouli shoots for the Oscars!

Rajamouli

Producers greed restraining cinegoers from film theatres

Another aspect is some top producers holding talks with AP and TS governments for getting ticket prices of their movies hiked. This makes the price of tickets out of reach for all family members in case they want to watch the movie together. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham