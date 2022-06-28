Online film tickets to ensure transparency, Andhra Pradesh tells High Court

The government took this stand before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu— DC file image

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Tuesday informed Andhra Pradesh High Court that it is taking up sale of film tickets online to ensure transparency in the whole exercise and avoid tax evasion.

The government took this stand before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, which is hearing a petition filed by film exhibitors challenging the AP government’s move to sell film tickets online.

Online movie tickets aggregator BookMyShow’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that his client had entered into agreements with several film theatres for sale of tickets online. He raised objection over AP government trying to sell film tickets online on par with private agencies. He submitted to the court that AP government could sell film tickets separately if it wanted to do so.

Advocate general S. Sriram submitted to the court that state government has roped in AP Film Development Corporation as a service provider to sell film tickets online by setting up a web portal. The AG underlined that the move is aimed at ensuring transparency in the entire exercise and avoiding tax evasion.

After hearing both parties, the court adjourned the case to Wednesday for next hearing.