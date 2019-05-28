Raveena Tandon to play Indira Gandhi in KGF sequel

The sequel of KGF is growing bigger by the day. Kannada superstar Yash is playing the lead in this high budget period drama directed by Prashanth Neil.

Telugu actor Rao Ramesh will be seen in an important role, while the filmmakers have also roped in Hindi actress Raveena Tandon to play yet another key role.

“Raveena Tandon is going to play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it is very important for the film,” says a source, adding that shooting has already begun and that they want to make the sequel bigger than the first part, which released in different languages and went on to become a huge hit.