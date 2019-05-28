Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Tollywood 28 May 2019 Raveena Tandon to pl ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Raveena Tandon to play Indira Gandhi in KGF sequel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published May 28, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 2:51 am IST
The sequel of KGF is growing bigger by the day. Yash is playing the lead in this high budget period drama directed by Prashanth Neil.
Raveena Tandon
 Raveena Tandon

The sequel of KGF is growing bigger by the day. Kannada superstar Yash is playing the lead in this high budget period drama directed by Prashanth Neil.

Telugu actor Rao Ramesh will be seen in an important role, while the filmmakers have also roped in Hindi actress Raveena Tandon to play yet another key role.

 

“Raveena Tandon is going to play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it is very important for the film,” says a source, adding that shooting has already begun and that they want to make the sequel bigger than the first part, which released in different languages and went on to become a huge hit.

...
Tags: raveena tandon, indira gandhi, kgf, yash


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and their two children, Gautam and Sitara are currently in Germany, holidaying after the massive success of Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu is having a ball with the kids

Jeevitha Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani’s debut film Two States is in legal trouble after director Venkat Reddy recently slapped a notice on producer, M. L. V. Satyanarayana.

Two States remake lands in legal trouble!

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus raps about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

James Blunt

James Blunt’ next album inspired by his life



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

Currently, Tesla's market value is close to USD 61 billion. (Photo:AP)
 

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Mahesh Babu is having a ball with the kids

Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and their two children, Gautam and Sitara are currently in Germany, holidaying after the massive success of Maharshi.

Two States remake lands in legal trouble!

Jeevitha Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani’s debut film Two States is in legal trouble after director Venkat Reddy recently slapped a notice on producer, M. L. V. Satyanarayana.

Malvika Sharma in Sai Dharam Tej’s next?

Malvika Sharma

Prateek Jain to debut in Telugu

Prateek Jain

What is Krish Jagarlamudi’s next move going to be?

There are way too many people out there who are waiting to watch me make another wrong move — KRISH, director
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham