Legendary Telugu actress Jamuna passed away

HYDERABAD: The Telugu film industry has woken up to the shocking news of the passing away of legendary actress Jamuna on Friday. She has been suffering from age-related ailments and breathed her last on Friday morning at her residence in Hyderabad. She was 86 years.

Born in Hampi and raised in Guntur, Jamuna started her career in Telugu with the film Puttillu in 1952. However, her claim to fame was Missamma (1955), directed by L.V. Prasad. She later went on to act in around 200 movies across multiple languages — Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

Jamuna was a versatile actress and acted with ease in movies of all genres — be it contemporary, mythology or folklore.

Some of her well-known films include Tenali Ramakrishna, Ramudu Bheemudu, Ma Inti Mahalakshmi, Mooga Manasulu, Missamma, Illarikam, Keelu Bommalu, Appu Chesi Pappu Koodu, Ramu, Undamma Bottu Pedata, Mattilo Manikyam, Pandanti Kapuram, Kuruskhetram, Bangaru Thalli, Mangamma Sapadham, Chinnari Paapalu, Gundamma Katha, Collector Janaki, Sri Krishna Tulabaram Poolarangadu, Manchi Manishi.

At a very young age, Jamuna acted alongside legendary actors like NTR, ANR, Krishna, Krishnam Raju, Shoban Babu, etc. She was one of the celebrated actresses of 1960s and 1970s.

While she enacted several roles in her illustrious career, the character of Satyabhama, one of Lord Krishna's wives, was her favourite role. She was called ‘Cine Satyabhama’ for the way she had portrayed the part in a few films.

Jamuna successfully contested as Member of Parliament in the 9th Lok Sabha (1989–1991) representing the Rajahmundry constituency.

Condolences from celebs from various industries have been pouring in.