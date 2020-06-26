95th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

515,922

6,476

Recovered

300,648

4,731

Deaths

15,814

125

Maharashtra152765798157106 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Delhi77240135832492 Gujarat30158220381772 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1678713155389 West Bengal1671110789629 Haryana130078078198 Madhya Pradesh127989804546 Telangana123494766237 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8859693058 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha6350460625 Punjab47693192120 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Entertainment Television 26 Jun 2020 Tollywood and TV ind ...
Entertainment, Television

Tollywood and TV industry terrified by COVID at TV shootings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BVS PRAKASH
Published Jun 26, 2020, 8:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2020, 8:08 pm IST
Stakeholders go into a huddle to discuss whether to strengthen precautions and carry on with the shoots or cancel them
Nonetheless, the impact of this news is bound to impact the film industry as well
 Nonetheless, the impact of this news is bound to impact the film industry as well

Reports that 3 crew members involved in the shooting of a TV serial have tested positive for COVID-19 have sent shockwaves through the Telugu film and television industry.

Two production boys and one light man tested positive in the past one week, but the issue came to light only last Tuesday, when a voice message by a small screen actor, who said he too also tested positive, went viral.

 

TV actors, producers and others are meeting to further strengthen safety measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

“It is true that actors are a bit apprehensive about shooting after learning that our colleague tested positive. We are following all protocols laid down by the authorities like disinfectant tunnels, PPE kits and reducing personal staff,” says TV actor Lohit Kumar, vice-president of the Artistes Association of Telugu Television (AATT).

“In fact, when we have to touch a heroine, both of us use sanitisers before and after,” he adds. “We started shootings a week ago but we intend to strengthen our safety measures further,” Lohit Kumar stresses.

However, when asked to comment on the three crew members testing positive last week, his only response is “I don’t know about it.”  

Nonetheless, the impact of this news is bound to impact the film industry as well.

“I read about COVID-19-positive cases in TV shootings and it is unfortunate. It is true that big budget filmmakers are observing the shooting schedules of a few movies and TV serials to study the safety precautions and then introduce more fool-proof measures,” says leading producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, a prominent member of the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild.

He also rules out differences between filmmakers over commencement of shootings.

“There are no differences and all big producers are united. Actually, filmmakers of star-studded movies are not in a hurry to start shooting. Of course, permissions have been given, but we are worried about maintaining the most difficult guideline — social distancing — on the sets.

Also, we can’t force stars to come to the sets in this dicey situation, so it will take more time for big stars to don grease paint once again,” he adds.

Director Teja says “Pampering” of big stars and their personal staff will make things difficult for filmmakers. “It is bound to hamper safety measures on the sets,” he points out.

“In fact, personal staff of each big star often behave as if they’re much bigger than the star himself,” he alleges.”

According to Teja, “Probably, the film industry held back information about people testing positive at TV shootings because it could lead to cancellation of permissions. I am not against shootings per se, but I want filmmakers to strictly follow guidelines,” he stresses.

With stars are reluctant to join the sets, producer Lagadapati Sridhar, who is making an entertainer with his son Vikram, is also holding his horses.

“Though Vikram is raring to  resume shooting, I don’t want to take any chances since most of my team members are young and aspiring. I don’t mind losing some money, but their safety comes first, though just 20 days of work is remaining,” he concludes.  

...
Tags: tollywood film industry
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

Arjun Rampal

Battle to survive

Varun Dhawan

Varun’s next with Stree director

Alia Bhatt

Alia brushes up her Telugu

Bipasha Basu

Farewell F&L: Bipasha wonders how she became dusky = sexy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Uttaran actor Tinaa Datta opens on depression, abusive relationship; read below

Tinaa Datta. (Image Source: Instagram/ Tinaa Datta)

'Friends' reunion special will miss HBO Max launch date

Still from the TV show Friends

Panchayat is about small-small baatein, petty politics

Still from 'Panchayat' (Twitter)

Naomi Watts-led 'Game of Thrones' prequel scrapped; details inside

Game of Thrones poster.

Season 2 of Four More Shots Please! doesn’t disappoint

Poster of 'Four more shots please' (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham