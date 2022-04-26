Entertainment Tollywood 26 Apr 2022 Temporary hike in ti ...
Temporary hike in ticket rates for 'Acharya' in AP and TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2022, 8:40 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 1:07 pm IST
Across Telangana, ticket prices can be hiked by Rs 50 per seat for recliner seats in single- screen theatres
For other categories of seats, as well as in air conditioned and air-cooled theatres, exhibitors can charge Rs 30 more per ticket for seven days. — Twitter
HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya will cost a bit more for movie-goers in the two Telugu states, as both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have agreed for a hike in ticket rates.

The movie is scheduled for release on April 29.

 

The AP government issued orders on Monday, allowing exhibitors to increase the ticket rates by Rs 50, cutting across all classes of theatres and seats, for 10 days from the date of release of the movie.

In Telangana, the government not only approved a hike in ticket rates, but also allowed exhibitors to have five shows a day -- between 7am and 1am. However, these are allowed only for a week starting April 29, the state home department said in its order on Monday.

Across Telangana, ticket prices for Acharya can be hiked by Rs 50 per seat for recliner seats in single- screen theatres, as well as large screen theatres including IMAX, as also in multiplexes. For other categories of seats, as well as in air conditioned and air-cooled theatres, exhibitors can charge Rs 30 more per ticket for seven days.

 

There will be no change in admission rates for the movie in non-AC theatres, the TS home department said.

