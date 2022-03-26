Entertainment Tollywood 26 Mar 2022 Jr. NTR fans create ...
Jr. NTR fans create ruckus over RRR tickets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 26, 2022, 8:43 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 8:56 am IST
Angry Junior NTR fans accused the theatre management of selling tickets to fans of Ram Charan
From Thursday night onwards, many fans of both heroes waited in front of cinema halls in Karimnagar city and other theatres in the district.
 From Thursday night onwards, many fans of both heroes waited in front of cinema halls in Karimnagar city and other theatres in the district. (Twitter)

KARIMNAGAR: Though two popular Tollywood heroes Junior NTR and Ram Charan have been exhibiting camaraderie in the run-up to release of their Rajamouli-directed RRR, their fans, however, vied with each other for the first day first show in Karimnagar district on Friday.

From Thursday night onwards, many fans of both heroes waited in front of cinema halls in Karimnagar city and other theatres in the district. However, seeing the houseful board in front of the Mamatha theatre, fans of Junior NTR approached its management and demanded tickets for their association. The management informed them that tickets have already been booked and they cannot do anything when the show is about to start.

 

Angry Junior NTR fans accused the theatre management of selling tickets to fans of Ram Charan while denying the same to them. Fans and management representatives entered into a heated argument. At one stage, staff of the theatre pushed the fans of Junior NTR aside to let audience into the cinema.

Following this, Junior NTR fans flew into a rage and tried to attack staff of the theatre. They went on to stage a dharna in front of the cinema hall.

On receiving information, police officials rushed to Mamatha theatre. They managed to convince Junior NTR fans into withdrawing from the place.

 

