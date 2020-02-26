Entertainment Tollywood 26 Feb 2020 Prabhas next with Ma ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Prabhas next with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2020, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 1:41 pm IST
Prabhas is currently working in Radhakrishna's Jaan
Representational image (courtesy twitter)
South superstar Prabhas will star in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's next movie, which will also mark the celebration of 50 years of production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

The production house shared the announcement on Twitter via video clip.

 

Prabhas, who gained a pan-India fan following post the success of "Baahubali" franchise, is currently working on his 20th film, tentatively titled "Prabhas 20".

The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV Creations.

His last release was "Saaho".

...
Tags: actor prabhas, nag ashwin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
