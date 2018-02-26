Shocked and disturbed, I lost a dear friend: Rajinikanth on Sridevi's demise

Chennai: Tamil film Superstar Rajinikanth, who had paired with veteran actress Sridevi in several films, said he had lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend.

“I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridevi ... you will be missed,” Rajini tweeted.

Talking to reporters outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Sunday, he expressed profound shock over her demise. “I’ve known her for around 40 years and we’ve been acting together since my second film. She’s a very good friend. May her soul rest in peace and my condolences to Boney Kapoor and her family,” he added.

Everyone knows how good an actor she was. Off camera, she would be normal and listen to all the instructions given to her. “And then suddenly before the sets, it was as though she was fire, like electricity her performance would be,” Rajini who also starred with Sridevi in films such as Chaal Baaz said and added that he had always greatly admired how she effortlessly acted in Hindi films too.

Sridevi entered the film-world as a child artiste in “Thunaivan” (1969) at a tender age of six, and made her debut as a heroine in the 1976 hit “Moondru Mudichu,” in which Rajini and Kamal Haasan acted.