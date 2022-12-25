Veteran actor Chalapathi Rao passes away

Hyderabad: On Sunday morning, the Telugu film fraternity woke up to a sorrowful news of the passing away of Chalapathi Rao. The veteran actor passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence on Saturday night. He was 78, and survived by son, Ravi Babu (actor and director), and daughter who is in the US.

Fondly called as 'Babai' by co-stars, Chalapathi Rao was part of more than 620 films in supporting roles, villain and as character artiste. He was well known for his comic and villainous characters.

He is one of those actors who shared great rapport with the three generation of actors and their families. Chalapathi Rao started his career with the film Goodachari 116, starring Superstar Krishna. He went on to play the main antagonist for films which starred NTR, Krishna, Shoban Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Balakrishna.

He was very closed to NTR and played memorable roles in his films like Yamagola, Yugapurushudu, Driver Ramudu, Sarada Ramudu, Justice Chowdary and Bobbili Puli. He is best known for his supporting characters in films like State Rowdy, Donga Ramudu, Allari Alludu, Ninne Pelladutha, Allari and Nuvve Kavali.

Chalapathi Rao has also produced films like Kaliyuga Krishnudu, Kadapa Reddamma, Jagannatakam, Pellante Noorella Panta and Presidentigari Alludu. He was last seen on screen in the film Bangarraju (2021).