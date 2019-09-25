Entertainment Tollywood 25 Sep 2019 Telugu comedian Venu ...
Telugu comedian Venu Madhav in critical condition

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Venu has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has been put on the life support system.
Venu Madhav. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Popular Telugu comedian Venu Madhav is not in good condition right now. The 39-year-old actor, who was admitted to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday for a liver ailment, is reportedly in critical condition.

As per reports, Venu was in the hospital for the last two weeks and was only discharged on Sunday after the doctors advised him to get liver transplantation. However, the actor's condition deteriorated and the family had to to take him back to the hospital yesterday.

 

Now, according to the latest update, Venu has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has been put on the life support system. For those who are uninitiated, the actor has been suffering from liver and kidney issues since from many years now. Due to these problems, the actor was not been able to be a part of any movies.

Mimicry artiste-turned-comedian Venu Madhav has acted in over 170 movies in Telugu. Apart from Telugu, he has acted in Tamil movies as well.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery.

