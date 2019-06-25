Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Tollywood 25 Jun 2019 Tollywood actor Ram ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni booked for 'smoking' in public near Charminar

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Ram Pothineni. (Photo: Instagram)
 Ram Pothineni. (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni has been fined Rs 200 by police for smoking in a non-smoking area.

The actor who was shooting for his upcoming film 'iSmart Shankar' in a historical monument in the city was found smoking in a restricted area.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#iSmartShankar #Rampothineni

A post shared by Ram Smart (@ramsmart127) on

The star was fined by the police under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) 2003. Pothineni later paid the fine.

The actor will be next seen in 'iSmart Shankar', is a crime thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh.

...
Tags: ram pothineni, tollywood, charminar, hyderabad, no smoking, ismart shankar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


