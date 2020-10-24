Adivasis object to Jr NTR's skull cap in RRR poster

The reasons for the anger is a scene in which Junior NTR, who is playing the role of the Adivasi legend Kumaram Bheem, is shown wearing a white kurta and a white skull cap. (Twitter/@tarak9999)

Adilabad: The much-hyped movie ‘RRR’ being directed by Rajamouli is facing criticism following the release of its trailer two days back.

The reasons for the anger is a scene in which Junior NTR, who is playing the role of the Adivasi legend Kumaram Bheem, is shown wearing a white kurta and a white skull cap.

The movie has been made on icons like Kumaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju and dwells about the socio-economic conditions during their time.

Some Adivasis have raised objections to Kumaram Bheem wearing a skull cap. He had fought against Nizam’s forces for water, jungle and land rights.

Ironically, messages on social networking sites are projecting Kumararam Bheem as a ‘Kattar Hindu’ instead of as an Adivasi or a tribal and is being given a communal twist by some persons. Some Adivasis condemned projecting Kumaram Bheem in ‘a poor light’ though they welcomed a movie on the legendary tribal warrior.

Rajamouli, however, has raised the issue of Kumaram Bheem’s fight for ‘Jal, Jangal and Jameen’ with some scenes in which a flag bearing the slogan is raised by Junior NTR.

It is not known in which context Kumaram Bheem was shown wearing a skull cap and why the scene was incorporated in the movie.

Already in a video that went viral on social media, a youth chanting Hindu religious slogans has raised objections for the scene and warned Rajamouli of obstruction as the scene was insulting the sentiments of a section of people. He demanded Rajamouli to delete the scene.

In a tweet to Junior NTR, Adivasi youth Pedore Sungu of Adilabad district said there was no ‘Muslim role’ in the history of Kumaram Bheem. Sungu expressed his displeasure for showing Kumaram Bheem as a Muslim.

‘RRR’ is not the first movie on Kumaram Bheem and his historic fight. Director Allani Sridhar had made a movie 20 years ago. It won a Nandi award and veteran actor Bhoopal had played the title role. The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor extended some financial assistance to Sridhar. It was received very well by Adivasis in particular and people in general.

An Adivasi leader said the new film will help the Kumaram Bheem legend reach a larger audience.