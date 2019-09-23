Entertainment Tollywood 23 Sep 2019 Mahesh Babu bags pre ...
Mahesh Babu bags prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2019, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 6:53 pm IST
This is the first year of Dada Saheb Phalke Awards in South and was held in Hyderabad.
 Mahesh Babu. (Image Source: Instagram/ @urstrulymahesh)

Superstar Mahesh Babu recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (South) for 'Best Actor' for Bharat Ane Nenu and has added another reason for the fans of the superstar to rejoice!

 

This is the first year of Dada Saheb Phalke Awards in South and was held in Hyderabad with all the big stars from the southern industry present.

Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Mahesh Babu received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the superstar as he is currently busy shooting for his next, for his performance in Bharat Ane Nenu.  

For his last outing, Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and fans but also charted massive numbers and broke major records at the box office.

Mahesh Babu is one of the sought after actors in the industry and his popularity is not just restricted pan India but is spread across the globe. He has been in business for a long time and is a favorite of the fans. A proof of it is his films minting big on Box Office.

Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching the star on the big screen.

