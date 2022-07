‘Soorarai Pottru’ wins 5 film awards

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sudha Kongara’s Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, in Tamil, swept five national awards including those for best film, best actor (Suriya), and best actress Aparna Balamurali. Suriya shared the award with Ajay Devgn for Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

S.S. Thaman won his first national music direction award for Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Telugu film Natyam won awards for best make-up artist (T.V. Rambabu) and best choreography (Sandhya Raju). Colour Photo was chosen as best Telugu film.