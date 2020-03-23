Entertainment Tollywood 23 Mar 2020 Social media doctors ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Social media doctors find cure for corona in clapping like crazy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2020, 9:38 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 10:14 am IST
Some claim, according to astrology, clapping at the prescribed time will kill coronavirus
Film star Chiranjeevi's family clap at the gate of their house in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad
 Film star Chiranjeevi's family clap at the gate of their house in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad

At exactly 5 pm on Sunday, thousands of people living all around the country clapped, and for some reason also rang bells and made noise with their silverware though the Prime Minister who had mooted this idea in his public address, had only asked people to clap. This clapping was a gesture meant to express gratitude to doctors, policemen and others working tirelessly during the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, many citizens got the brief wrong. Social media was flooded with messages claiming the gesture would have magical effects. Some claimed that according to astrology, clapping at the prescribed time would cause vibrations in the body and this would kill the virus within.

 

One message read: “At that time, the moon is passing to a new ‘nakshatra’ called Revati [...] The cumulative vibration will encourage blood circulation in the body.”

BJP leader Shaina NC tweeted that blowing a conch will have the same effect; her tweet was taken down after users reported it as misinformation.

In fact, there was even more dangerous misinformation floating around. The most commonly shared and believed theory was one that claimed the coronavirus couldn’t survive on its own for more than 14 hours, the duration of the Janata Curfew!

One elaborate message advocating this theory was presented in the form of a conversation with an NRI doctor calling his friend in India to appreciate the prime minister for his “greatness”. One version of the message read: “The man who gave Modi this advice should win the Nobel prize for Medicine”.

The idea seemed so amazingly apt to many celebrities, that they shared it on social media platforms! Actor-politician Rajinikanth, actor Mohanlal and singer Sonu Nigam were those who bought into this idea. Rajinikanth’s video appeared on Twitter which he claimed was taken down by Twitter for spreading misinformation.

The problem got so big that Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan tweeted against “anti-social elements” spreading such false information.

He declared in stern words: “Social distancing must become a habit.”
Though these claims have been debunked endlessly by fact-checking websites, netizens weren’t willing to listen.

Soon after the clapping session ended, people started getting a new message.
It read: “NASA satellite’s live telecast has revealed that coronavirus is retreating from India thanks to people’s efforts at 5 pm.” The message claimed NASA’s “bio-satellite has shown Covid-19 strain diminishing and weakening” based on measurements of “cosmic waves”.

As often happens, the farrago of nonsensical claims hid the real purpose of the gesture.

Many didn’t realise that it was to thank the medical fraternity, build rapport among citizens and inculcate a sense of association in a population looking at a possible nationwide lockdown.

Some burst crackers and took out impromptu rallies in the streets shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. If such types prevail, the war against Covid-19 will be harder than it already is.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, telangana coronavirus, clapforourcarers, coronavirus in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Cine celebrities join #clapforourcarers on Janata curfew

Latest From Entertainment

Actress Sophie Turner (Twitter)

Sophie Turner takes on Evangeline Lilly

Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson (Twitter)

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson feeling better after coronavirus quarantine in Australia

Actor Chris Hemsworth (Twitter)

Chris Hemsworth offers free home workouts during coronavirus lockdown

Harvey Weinstein (AP)

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Superstar Chiranjeevi requests everyone to participate in 'Janata curfew'

Actor Chiranjeevi (Twitter)

Prabhas in self-quarantine after Jaan shoot in Georgia

A still from the movie Jaan

Coronavirus plays havoc with RRR schedule

Rajamouli

‘I am like this in real life — outspoken’

Actress Kalpika Ganesh

Bunny’s film is Covid-19’s latest victim

Allu Arjun
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham