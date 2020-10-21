Prabhas donates Rs 1.5 crore for Telangana flood relief

Hyderabad is reeling under flash floods as heavy rains have devastated the lives of many. Adding to the woes, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed many people into a financial crisis. In the wake of these hardships, Telangana chief minister KCR has requested everyone to chip in and contribute as much as they can to help flood relief. Incidentally, Tollywood is coming forward to help those in need.

The latest news is that Prabhas has announced a big donation of Rs 1.5 crore to Telangana chief minister relief fund in a bid to support flood relief activities. Also, Prabhas requested his fans and followers to support those in need. This is not the first time Prabhas is making sizeable donations in times of distress. He previously donated Rs 4 crores during Covid-19 lockdown crisis as we. Presently, Prabhas is shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy.