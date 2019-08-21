Entertainment Tollywood 21 Aug 2019 Prabhas has this to ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Prabhas has this to say on rumours of house hunting with Anushka Shetty; read

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 21, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
Prabhas and Anushka were seen together in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.
 Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

Mumbai: A few days ago reports were stating that rumoured couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are searching for a house in Los Angeles to spend quality time with each other. But now, the Baahubali actor has finally responded to these reports.

Speaking to the Times of India, Prabhas said, "If there was something between Anushka and me, you would have spotted us somewhere in these two years. But we haven't been seen anywhere, so obviously, it is a rumour, no? We can't hide in the room for two years. We are actors and people will recognise us when we step out. So, it's just a rumour. If people don't want to believe us, I can't help it."

 

"I don't know how these things come up. I think people want me to have some kind of an affair or at least tell them that this is the girl I like. Otherwise, they are going to link me up with someone," the 'Saaho' actor added.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Anushka were seen together in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Their crackling chemistry stole everyone's hearts. On the work front, Prabhas is currently busy in promotions of his next Saaho which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film is slated to release on August 30, 2019.

...
Tags: prabhas, anushka shetty, prabhas and anushka, baahubali, saaho, shraddha kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Salman Khan with Prabhudheva. (Photo: Twitter)

Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada; 'Dabangg 3' to release on this date in 4 languages

Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi is playing this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

Takht cast. (Photo: Instagram)

Takht mode on: Karan Johar shares glimpse of cast of his next period drama

Selaiman Azizi.

Meet this guy 'Selaiman Azizi' who lives like a celebrity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets from Rs 9

From December, Vietnam-based airline Vietjet is planning to start direct flight between India and Vietnam. (Photo: VietJet Air)
 

'More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century' says report

Photo: Representational image.
 

Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada; 'Dabangg 3' to release on this date in 4 languages

Salman Khan with Prabhudheva. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Vijay Sethupathi is playing this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

Vijay Sethupathi.
 

SBI plans to establish nearly 10 lakh YONO Cash Points

The bank has no plans to discontinue debit cards but increased use of the digital platform will itself reduce the requirement of the debit cards.
 

Watch: UK supermarkets go ‘nude’, test plastic-free zones

‘I've just done my first-ever plastic-free shop,’ said May Stirling, who travelled 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the village of Ramsbury to Oxford for the university city's "unpackaging" event at the local Waitrose supermarket. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Saaho: Stunt director wants action sequences of Prabhas starrer in personal showreel

Directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

Amitabh Bachchan is my real life mentor: Chiranjeevi

Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi.

Raj Tarun’s accident causes pain for Tarun

Raj Tarun

Securing Telugu stars

Jeevitha

Amit Shah inspires Rao Ramesh’s role?

Rao Ramesh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham