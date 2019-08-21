Amitabh Bachchan is my real life mentor: Chiranjeevi

Mumbai: South superstar Chiranjeevi, who is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in his upcoming film "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", on Tuesday said that he considers the megastar as his mentor.

"Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" is a biographical action film, directed by Surender Reddy. The movie chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Chiranjeevi plays the titular role and Bachchan will make a guest appearance as Reddy's guru.

"He is my real life mentor. There is only one megastar and that is Amitabh Bachchan and nobody is near to him. Working with him is an amazing experience. I am indebted to him a lot.

"My director wanted him to play the role of my guru in the film. It is a special character and he insisted me for Bachchan. So I called him and told him that I want him to play my guru in the film. It will take only a week's time. He immediately said yes. My heart felt thanks to the Indian megastar," Chiranjeevi told reporters at the Hindi teaser launch of the film.

Besides Chiranjeevi and Bachchan, "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" also features Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty.

The film will release countrywide on October 2 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.