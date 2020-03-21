Prabhas in self-quarantine after Jaan shoot in Georgia

Tollywood actor Prabhas was recently in Georgia along with co-star Pooja Hegde, director and other members of the crew. The movie tentatively referred to as Prabhas20 is titled Jaan. The makers had built a special set in a flea market.

The movie is being directed by Radhakrishna.

Even before the crew wrapped up the schedule, the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde had put put out an story on the photo sharing app Instagram saying she would soon go into self-isloation soon as she returns home. She was seen wearing a face mask and woollen clothes.

A picture of Saaho actor Prabhas sporting a face mask on the streets of Georgia too was doing the rounds on social media.

Now, the crew is back in town after wrapping up the shoot in Georgia and the entire crew has decided to go into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Prabhas released a statement saying, "After safely rteurning from my shoot abroad, in light of the increasing risks of Covid19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe."

Check out his Insta post

Another actor Priyadarshi who is also part of the movie too has announced a-day quarantine as a safety measure and vowed to comply with the government regulations and practice social distancing.

Prabhas20 was shot in parts of Italy and Hyderabad. It is a period flick. UV creations and Gopikraishna movies have jointly bankrolled the project. Prabhas20 is all set to hit theatres sometime this year.

In a latest development, within days after the Jaan team returned home, Geogia declared a state of emergency on Saturday after the situation turned grave following coronavirus.