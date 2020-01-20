An ugly fight of one-upmanship

It’s unfortunate to see big stars like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun involved in an ugly ‘collection war’! Both stars will pretend they know nothing about this, but it’s their respective fan clubs that play dirty and they wont do so is their screen idols disapprove.

First it was with the release date of these two big films. The Telugu Producers’ Guild resolved the problem, and everyone thought the matter ended there. However, sparks seem to be still flying even after the film’s release. This time it’s on whose film is a bigger hit!

Allu Aravind, actor Allu Arjun’s father, is a big producer who holds theatres and distributions, and can dictate terms. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is a superstar and he too wants to create a higher market for his film, because of which he chose not to step back either.

Now, matters have come to a head, and fans have gotten on a war on social media. Since Saturday evening, fans of these two stars have been tweeting about the box-office records, using hashtags such as #FakeQueen-MaheshBabu, #FakingKaBaap-AlluArjun and @AlluArjun-AmmaMoguduMB. But that’s not all. Fans of each of these stars have been accusing the other, claiming the other’s records to be a fake one.

Actor Siddharth tweeted on Sunday morning, calling the whole situation shameful. “#FakingKaBaap-AlluArjun and #FakeQueen-MaheshBabu are trending in #Telugu twitter. Lakhs of tweets. God save our cinema. What’s wrong with these people? Shameful (sic),” read Siddharth’s tweets.

A producer, on the condition of anonymity, reiterated how this war had become a community war. “The fans have divided themselves into the Kapu and Kamma communities, with some of the BCs backing the Kamma community. It’s a dangerous precedent to the Telugu cinema,” the producer said.

Why can’t both the actors sit back and enjoy the success of their films — both are superhits!