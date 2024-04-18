Pushpa 2 Joins 200 Crore Club even Before Release?

Pushpa 2 is one of the most-awaited films across the globe. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is all set to hit the screens on August 15th and movie buffs across the globe are waiting for the sequel.

The anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule extends far beyond the borders of Telugu cinema, gripping the attention of audiences across India. Starring the charismatic Icon Star Allu Arjun and helmed by the visionary director Sukumar, this action-packed drama continues to make waves with its latest developments.



Following the jaw-dropping announcement of AA Films securing the Hindi theatrical rights for a staggering Rs. 200 crores, a new wave of excitement has swept through the industry with reports of Netflix clinching the digital streaming rights for an unprecedented Rs. 275 crores. If confirmed, this deal would mark a historic milestone, cementing "Pushpa 2" as the recipient of the highest-ever OTT deal for a Telugu movie.

The recently released glimpse which was out on Allu Arjun's birthday has raised all the expectations on the film and since then, the theatrical and digital rights of the film are something so many producers are eyeing at.