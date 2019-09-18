Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer: Megastar Chiranjeevi puts on a mega show

Mumbai: The highly anticipated trailer of Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' released on Youtube on Wednesday.

The actor plays freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the Surender Reddy-directed film. His son and actor Ram Charan has produced the movie through his banner Konidela Production Company.

The movie is set 10 years prior to India's first war of independence, which took place in 1857.

Chiranjeevi's fierce look as a warrior king in ultra slow motion moves is a treat for the viewers waiting for an action-packed thriller. The Swashbuckling stunts and exuberant VFX in the teaser are icing on the cake. Mr Bachchan plays the role Gosayi Venkanna, the Guru of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy.

Watch 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (Telugu) trailer here:

Watch 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (Hindi) trailer here:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is reportedly made on a grand scale of Rs 200 crore.

Directed by Surrender Reddy, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika and Brahmaji among others.

The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019.