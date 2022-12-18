AP, TS urged to release Telugu films on Sankranti

HYDERABAD: Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has advised Tollywood producers to release Telugu films in both AP and Telangana during the upcoming Sankranti festival.

There are two films in line for release during the festival starring popular actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna in both the states. Makers of “Waltair Veeraiah” starring mega star Chiranjeevi have high expectations from the box office as it has good content. Producers of “Veera Simha Reddy” with Balakrishna are also hoping for the same.

Both these Telugu films are scheduled to be released one after another with a day’s gap. This will enable distributors to screen both films in different theatres and score at the box office.

There are also two other small budget Telugu films slated for release during the festive season. One more film titled “Varasudu” starring Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is scheduled to be released during Sankranti in both Tamil and Telugu versions.

The Telugu Film Chamber wants preference for release of Telugu films, especially during the festive season in both the Telugu states, so that the people can enjoy films starring Tollywood actors, instead of watching films from other languages dubbed into Telugu.

The chamber is, however, quick in pointing out that it is not against dubbed films. It says it just wants preferential treatment for only Telugu films during the few days of major festivals, so that movie buffs, along with their families, friends and kin, visit theatres and enjoy themselves.

A senior functionary from Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce said, “We have resolved to give preference to release of Telugu films during major festivals, instead of allowing release of dubbed films from other languages in both AP and TS. However, we are not against films from other languages or those dubbed into Telugu.”

Incidentally, South Indian films like KGF and Kantara have registered major collections at the box office even in north India. The chamber felt the need to give preference for screening of Telugu films in Telugu states, especially during festive season, keeping in mind the interests of Telugu film goers.