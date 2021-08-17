Entertainment Tollywood 17 Aug 2021 Chiranjeevi’s ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Chiranjeevi’s warning to top producers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Aug 17, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 1:21 am IST
It’s a Mega warning to Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Sunil Narang and Dil Raju, at the meeting held at Chiranjeevi’s house
The producer guild that includes Suresh Babu, Damodara Prasad, Yarlagadda Supriya, Vamsi, Pramod, Dil Raju, actor Nagarjuna, directors Koratala Siva, VV Vinayak, and many others attended the meeting at Chiranjeevi’s house. (By arrangement)
 The producer guild that includes Suresh Babu, Damodara Prasad, Yarlagadda Supriya, Vamsi, Pramod, Dil Raju, actor Nagarjuna, directors Koratala Siva, VV Vinayak, and many others attended the meeting at Chiranjeevi’s house. (By arrangement)

Hyderabad: Lot of activity is going on in the Telugu Film Industry, after the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent an invitation to Chiranjeevi to discuss the problems facing the Film Industry. On Monday, Chiranjeevi called some of the top producers, distributors and exhibitors along with other industry people to discuss a few issues before he meets the AP CM.  Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Suresh Babu and Sunil Narang are among them and Chiranjeevi warned them not to charge the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) from distributors.

The VPF is one of the main issues from the last few years where the digital service providers are charging nearly Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 as rent from the distributors, though they are actually owned or taken by rent by the theater owners. “Now, Chiranjeevi strictly told these four top distributors that they should stop taking these rent from the distributors and asked to take from the theater owners,” says the source.

 

Chiranjeevi is firm and strictly wanted to do something for the sake of industry and this time he didn't even leave his own brother-in-law Allu Aravind. “Dil Raju and Allu Aravind immediately accepted, but Sunil Narang and Suresh Babu will be informed within a week,” added the source.

Apart from this, Chiranjeevi also discussed the online portals ticketing. “When we book anything online, we are supposed to get a lesser price, but for the ticket prices they are charging nearly Rs 30 extra on tickets. He asked if it should go to the distributor instead of giving it to somebody else. So, he asked to reduce it,” added the source.

 

The Mega Star is focussed on these two issues on Monday and told all the distributors and exhibitors that they should be right first. “If we set our house right first and then we can ask the government for our benefits,” says the source.

Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind and Sunil Narang, who are mainly holding in some areas in the industry are called aa naluguru (those four people). So, Chiranjeevi gave warning to these four and asked them to come by in a week with their answers. “And then he wants to discuss with the AP CM about two main issues of ticket price and theater problems,” added the source.

 

The producer guild that includes Suresh Babu, Damodara Prasad, Yarlagadda Supriya, Vamsi, Pramod, Dil Raju, actor Nagarjuna, directors Koratala Siva, VV Vinayak,  and many others attended.

Chiranjeevi is also planning to meet all the lead actors in his next meeting before he meets the Andhra CM.

...
Tags: chiranjeevi, allu aravind, dil raju, suresh babu, sunil narang, virtual print fee, jagan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

Nikhil Siddhartha

Nikhil Siddhartha in a true blue spy thriller

Sundeep Kishan and Neha Shetty from Gully Rowdy

Gully Rowdy is a sitcom on rowdyism: G. Nageshwar Reddy

Naveen Chandra

Playing a boxer in Ghani was challenging: Naveen Chandra

Kashish Khan

Kashish Khan excited to debut in Tollywood



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Gully Rowdy is a sitcom on rowdyism: G. Nageshwar Reddy

Sundeep Kishan and Neha Shetty from Gully Rowdy

A biopic on Vedire Ramachandra Reddy

Vedire Ramachandra Reddy and Neelakanta

Playing a boxer in Ghani was challenging: Naveen Chandra

Naveen Chandra

Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan in Shankar's next film

Ram Charan (L) and Kiara Advani. (DC Image/Instagram)

Director Sukumar recovering well from dengue

Sukumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->