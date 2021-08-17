Chiranjeevi’s warning to top producers

Hyderabad: Lot of activity is going on in the Telugu Film Industry, after the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent an invitation to Chiranjeevi to discuss the problems facing the Film Industry. On Monday, Chiranjeevi called some of the top producers, distributors and exhibitors along with other industry people to discuss a few issues before he meets the AP CM. Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Suresh Babu and Sunil Narang are among them and Chiranjeevi warned them not to charge the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) from distributors.

The VPF is one of the main issues from the last few years where the digital service providers are charging nearly Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 as rent from the distributors, though they are actually owned or taken by rent by the theater owners. “Now, Chiranjeevi strictly told these four top distributors that they should stop taking these rent from the distributors and asked to take from the theater owners,” says the source.

Chiranjeevi is firm and strictly wanted to do something for the sake of industry and this time he didn't even leave his own brother-in-law Allu Aravind. “Dil Raju and Allu Aravind immediately accepted, but Sunil Narang and Suresh Babu will be informed within a week,” added the source.

Apart from this, Chiranjeevi also discussed the online portals ticketing. “When we book anything online, we are supposed to get a lesser price, but for the ticket prices they are charging nearly Rs 30 extra on tickets. He asked if it should go to the distributor instead of giving it to somebody else. So, he asked to reduce it,” added the source.

The Mega Star is focussed on these two issues on Monday and told all the distributors and exhibitors that they should be right first. “If we set our house right first and then we can ask the government for our benefits,” says the source.

Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind and Sunil Narang, who are mainly holding in some areas in the industry are called aa naluguru (those four people). So, Chiranjeevi gave warning to these four and asked them to come by in a week with their answers. “And then he wants to discuss with the AP CM about two main issues of ticket price and theater problems,” added the source.

The producer guild that includes Suresh Babu, Damodara Prasad, Yarlagadda Supriya, Vamsi, Pramod, Dil Raju, actor Nagarjuna, directors Koratala Siva, VV Vinayak, and many others attended.

Chiranjeevi is also planning to meet all the lead actors in his next meeting before he meets the Andhra CM.