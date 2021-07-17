Entertainment Tollywood 17 Jul 2021 No clarity over reop ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

No clarity over reopening of film theatres in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 17, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Officials of Film Chamber of Commerce hold emergency meeting with exhibitors setting off speculation that theatres will reopen from July 20
There is no clarity as to the exact date of when the theatres will reopen with several exhibitors saying that they are not sure about the reopening. (AFP)
HYDERABAD: With every other sector now open for business, reopening of movie theatres remains uncertain though there is hope among a section of exhibitors that the cinemas will throw their doors open again in Telangana on July 20.

The Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce president Murali Mohan and secretary Sunil Narang on Saturday held an emergency meeting with exhibitors setting off speculation that movie theatres will reopen from July 20. The chamber office bearers also met cinematography minister Talasani Srinvas Yadav to urge him to ensure orders are issued by the government on the promised subsidies to theatres to enable them to sustain themselves during the current pandemic.

 

However, there is no clarity as to the exact date of when the theatres will reopen with several exhibitors saying that they are not sure about the reopening. Some said after Saturday’s meeting, they were asked to stay silent on the issue for now.

A single screen theatre owner, on a condition of anonymity told this correspondent, “Big movies being released on OTT-platforms is a red signal for the trade, and loss of employment in movie industry including for those working in theatres and in production of cinema. They all will be left with no income if this continues.”

 

The demands of the theatre owners which are pending with the government include restoration of parking fee, exemption from GST, waiver of minimum demand charges for electricity, and rebate on property tax.

