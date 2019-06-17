Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Tollywood 17 Jun 2019 Sri Reddy bashes Tam ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Sri Reddy bashes Tamil actor Vishal again; posts inside

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 17, 2019, 7:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
Tollywood actor Sri Reddy, who is known for making controversial statements is back in news again.
Vishal and Sri Reddy. (Photo: Instagram)
 Vishal and Sri Reddy. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Tollywood actor Sri Reddy, who is known for making controversial statements is back in news again. The actress has recently accused Tamil actor Vishal of cheating women.

In a series of social media posts, Sri Reddy claimed that many women have had to surrender to Vishal, in order to get films. On Facebook, Sri Reddy wrote, "If you really have the courage, prove that you have never cheated any woman."

 

 

 

 

"Vishal is a cheat; I swear in the name of my mother and my profession, Vishal, even if you destroy my life or try to have me killed, I will say the same thing, you are a cheat," she added.

Earlier, the controversial Sri Reddy had made explosive statements before the election of the South Indian Artistes Association, in which Vishal is currently working as the General Secretary as well.

Sri Reddy had accused big names like Raghava Lawrence, Nani and Koratala Siva from the Telugu film industry for these misconduct. She had questioned the Movie Artists' Association (MAA) and the Telangana government on why there is no provision of a committee to look into cases of sexual harassment. Due to her bold step, she was banned by MAA but after a few days, they lifted it.

...
Tags: vishal, sri reddy, vishal vs sri reddy, sri reddy controversy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 trailer. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Don’t Say Bhangi: Ayushmann Khurrana gives shocking insight in Article 15's new promo

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

RamVir.

RamVir is happy with the ‘remake’ trend

RRR poster.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's next 'RRR' earns overseas theatrical rights for Rs 70 crores



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
 

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, Tata Motors said in a statement.
 

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

The fan, who was obviously frustrated with the team’s defeat, has stated the players were out eating junk a day before the match. (Photo: Salaam - Peace/Twitter))
 

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's next 'RRR' earns overseas theatrical rights for Rs 70 crores

RRR poster.

Sridevi felt Ajith was right choice for 'Nerkonda Paarvai', reveals Boney Kapoor

Ajith is playing the lead in Tamil film which is a remake of Hindi film Pink and is being produced by Boney Kapoor.

It’s confirmed! Manmadhudu 2 is a remake

Rakul Preet Singh and Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu 2

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar comes down heavily on Vishal

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Naga Shaurya injured on the sets

Naga Shaurya
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham