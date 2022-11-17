Jagan pays tributes to Krishna, greets Balakrishna

After offering floral tributes, Jagan, accompanied by state minister Venugopala Krishna, MP Margani Bharat and senior officials consoled the superstar's family members and spent some time with them. (By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to deceased superstar Krishna on Wednesday. Jagan Mohan Reddy flew in from Vijayawada, went to Padmalaya Studios and placed a wreath on the mortal remains of the actor.

After offering floral tributes, the chief minister accompanied by state minister Venugopala Krishna, MP Margani Bharat and senior officials consoled the superstar's family members and spent some time with them.

At Padmalaya Studios, the chief minister wished MLA and veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna who was present there. Balakrishna and rebel YSRC MP from Narasapuram Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju arrived there at the same time. Both entered the hall, paid tributes to Krishna and consoled Mahesh Babu and other family members.

When Jagan was consoling Mahesh Babu and other family members, Balakrishna was seen alongside other family members. The CM noticed his presence and wished him a ‘Namaskar’ with folded hands. Balakrishna, greeting Jagan in a similar fashion, came forward.

Senior Telugu actress Jayaprada was also present but the CM did not notice her. Krishna’s brother Adiseshagiri Rao called Jayaprada, who then came forward and greeted Jagan. Jagan reciprocated the gesture.

Krishna’s son-in-law and Guntur MP Galla Jayadev also greeted the CM.

Tourism minister and actress RK Roja, after paying floral tributes to Krishna, recalled she has been a big fan of Krishna from childhood. “I was fortunate to act in the movies of Krishna’s own banner. Krishna was a daring real hero and he will live forever in the hearts of the Telugu people,” she said.