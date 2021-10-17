Talasani assures full support to MAA activities

Yadav urged people to watch movies only in theatres because cinema gives both direct and indirect employment to innumerable families. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday assured that the state government would extend complete support to Movie Artists Association (MAA). He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is keen on making Hyderabad the hub for Indian cinema.

The minister was speaking at the installation ceremony of MAA’s new body, under president Manchu Vishnu, who assured that the new brigade would resolve all issues related to artistes and MAA members. He heads the panel that won the 14th elections in the Association’s 28 years since inception.

Yadav urged people to watch movies only in theatres because cinema gives both direct and indirect employment to innumerable families.

Soon after assuming charge Vishnu took the blessings of his father thespian Mohan Babu, who chaired the programme.

Mohan Babu said “success and failure are part of life. I was surprised to see heavy politics being played out before and during this election. I am grateful to the voters for having chosen my son to head the panel.”

The veteran actor spoke about his role-model N T Rama Rao’s straight-forwardness and honesty.

The run-up to this year’s MAA election was marred by personal attacks and unprecedented mudslinging.