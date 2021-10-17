Entertainment Tollywood 16 Oct 2021 Talasani assures ful ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Talasani assures full support to MAA activities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 17, 2021, 2:33 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2021, 7:22 am IST
He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is keen on making Hyderabad the hub for Indian cinema
Yadav urged people to watch movies only in theatres because cinema gives both direct and indirect employment to innumerable families. (DC Image)
 Yadav urged people to watch movies only in theatres because cinema gives both direct and indirect employment to innumerable families. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday assured that the state government would extend complete support to Movie Artists Association (MAA). He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is keen on making Hyderabad the hub for Indian cinema.

The minister was speaking at the installation ceremony of MAA’s new body, under president Manchu Vishnu, who assured that the new brigade would resolve all issues related to artistes and MAA members. He heads the panel that won the 14th elections in the Association’s 28 years since inception.

 

Yadav urged people to watch movies only in theatres because cinema gives both direct and indirect employment to innumerable families.

Soon after assuming charge Vishnu took the blessings of his father thespian Mohan Babu, who chaired the programme.

Mohan Babu said “success and failure are part of life. I was surprised to see heavy politics being played out before and during this election. I am grateful to the voters for having chosen my son to head the panel.”

The veteran actor spoke about his role-model N T Rama Rao’s straight-forwardness and honesty.

 

The run-up to this year’s MAA election was marred by personal attacks and unprecedented mudslinging.

...
Tags: talasani srinivas yadav, movie artist association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone

DP tries the Paris filter

Roger Waters, former Bassist with Pink Floyd, has married Kamilah Chavis.

Roger Waters gets hitched again

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner makes Jean Paul Gaultier trend

Aaryan Khan (Twitter)

As he tries to cope in the jail…



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

My mum’s food is healing: Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal

Divi Vadthya picks up horse riding

Divi Vadthya with the horse during her training

Sneha Ullal is back in the running

Sneha Ullal

Prabhas to collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next film

South star Prabhas

Samantha back on a signing spree!

Samantha
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->