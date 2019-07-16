Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Tollywood 16 Jul 2019 Rakul Preet Singh fi ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Rakul Preet Singh finally reacts after being trolled for smoking in 'Manmadhudu 2'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 16, 2019, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
The actor is playing a female version of Casanova, was mercilessly trolled by Twitterati for smoking in the film.
Rakul Preet Singh smoking scene in 'Manmadhudu 2'. (Photo: YouTube)
 Rakul Preet Singh smoking scene in 'Manmadhudu 2'. (Photo: YouTube)

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen opposite Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in Manmadhudu 2, was trolled for her introductory smoking scene in the film's teaser.

The actor is playing a female version of Casanova, was mercilessly trolled by Twitterati for smoking in the film. However, Rakul Preet has finally reacted and given a befitting reply to haters. In an interview with Pinkvilla, 'De De Pyaar De' actress gave an example of Shahid Kapoor's character in Kabir Singh.

 

She said, "I don't really get bothered by trolls. I think logo ka kaam hai kehna, kuch toh log kahenge. We are playing characters. Now, whether it is Kabir Singh... if Shahid is smoking in the film it does not make him a smoker. No way he is promoting smoking. He is playing a character Arjun Reddy that is flawed and he does those things. In real life Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian, we all know that."

Also Read | Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next

Speaking about the allegation of promoting smoking on-screen, Rakul said, "People should disassociate to what we are playing onscreen is different and it is a story of that one person... we are not putting the entire girl clan into girls not showing in the right way. That's not happening."

"It is that one character Avantika that smokes and it's her story. Once you see the film, people will know why she does. Treat it like the character...For me, it was something different. I really don't pay attention to trolls...there are bigger and better things to do," Rakul added.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, Manmadhudu 2 is releasing on August 9, 2019.

...
Tags: rakul preet singh, trolled, smoking, manmadhudu 2, manmadhudu 2 teaser, nagarjuna akkineni
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next
What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

Latest From Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amruta Arora. (Photo: Instagram)

Photo: The gorgeous trio Karisma, Kareena, Amruta relish their London vacay!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had appeared together on Shah Rukh Khan's Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Here's why Bollywood fans can't forget Katrina Kaif's birthday

Isha Bansal.

Isha Bansal sets a new trend with her impeccable sense of style!

Ajay Singh.

Here's all about India's most influential celebrity fitness trainer Ajay Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

#SareeTwitter: Women across nation are sharing their photos, have you?

Nupur Sharma (L), Priyanka Chaturvedi (C), Nagma (R) (Photo: Twitter)
 

One in 5 US Twitter users follows Donald Trump: Survey

The report is based on a survey of 2,388 US adults who use Twitter and gave Pew permission to review their personal public-facing accounts, between December 2018 and July 2019. (Photo: File)
 

Here's why Bollywood fans can't forget Katrina Kaif's birthday

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had appeared together on Shah Rukh Khan's Kaun Banega Crorepati.
 

Skoda launches limited edition Rapid at Rs 6.99 lakh

It also has features such as rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer.
 

Ethanol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 launched at Rs 1.2 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 will be environmentally friendlier and cheaper to run than its petrol-powered counterparts.
 

Garima Abrol, wife of pilot died in Bengaluru to join IAF

Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol who was killed in Mirage 2000 fighter jet crash, has cleared Services Selection Board in Varanasi and may get an opportunity to join the Indian Air Force's academy in Dundigal in Telangana. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Vijay Deverakonda slams reporter for asking Rashmika Mandanna about her break-up

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew)

Family rallies around Krishna

“Sons Ramesh and Mahesh Babu and other family members spoke to him, but they respect his decision to stay there. His brother Adi Seshagiri Rao is also coming regularly to see him, so there is no problem,” says a source. The senior actor has also asked for time to recover. “Many of the industry people and the public showed their sympathy after seeing Krishna in grief and depression following Vijaya Nirmala’s passing. But he has told his family members that he will recover in some time,” shares the source.

No takers for Vikram’s action film?

Film Mr K K

Writing is the key to success

Lakshmi Bhupala

Vijay Deverakonda refuses to watch Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', here's why

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham