Rakul Preet Singh finally reacts after being trolled for smoking in 'Manmadhudu 2'

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen opposite Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in Manmadhudu 2, was trolled for her introductory smoking scene in the film's teaser.

The actor is playing a female version of Casanova, was mercilessly trolled by Twitterati for smoking in the film. However, Rakul Preet has finally reacted and given a befitting reply to haters. In an interview with Pinkvilla, 'De De Pyaar De' actress gave an example of Shahid Kapoor's character in Kabir Singh.

She said, "I don't really get bothered by trolls. I think logo ka kaam hai kehna, kuch toh log kahenge. We are playing characters. Now, whether it is Kabir Singh... if Shahid is smoking in the film it does not make him a smoker. No way he is promoting smoking. He is playing a character Arjun Reddy that is flawed and he does those things. In real life Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian, we all know that."

Speaking about the allegation of promoting smoking on-screen, Rakul said, "People should disassociate to what we are playing onscreen is different and it is a story of that one person... we are not putting the entire girl clan into girls not showing in the right way. That's not happening."

"It is that one character Avantika that smokes and it's her story. Once you see the film, people will know why she does. Treat it like the character...For me, it was something different. I really don't pay attention to trolls...there are bigger and better things to do," Rakul added.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, Manmadhudu 2 is releasing on August 9, 2019.