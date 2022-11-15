  
Superstar Krishna passes away

Published Nov 15, 2022, 7:15 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2022, 9:58 am IST
HYDERABAD: Superstar Krishna who has been battling with multiple organ failure after being admitted in the hospital on Sunday night, breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a career spanning over five decades, Krishna starred in more than 350 films.

An actor, director, producer and writer, Krishna was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema in 2009. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament for the Congress party in 1989. Krishna's last film was Sri Sri in which he played the role of a retired law professor

A prolific actor, and one of the most handsome and respected actors of all time in the Telugu film industry, the superstar created a record by having 17 film releases in a single year in 1972. No other movie star has such a record in the world.

Krishna started off his career with cameo roles in films like Kula Gothralu (1961), Padandi Mundhuku (1962), and Paruvu Prathishta (1963). But his breakthrough film was Thene Manasulu (1965). Since then he never looked back. His 100th movie was ‘Alluri Sita Ramaraju’, a sensation. His 200th film as an actor was ‘Eenadu’, which again did roaring business.

Nicknamed 'Daring and Dashing', Krishna is an effortless performer who ruled the roost during the 60's, 70s 80s and 90s. He made a significant mark and contribution in the film industry with his acting chops.

A recipient of numerous awards, Krishna is also Known for introducing many technological firsts to Tollywood: First Eastman colour film (Eenadu), the first cinemascope film (Alluri Seeta Rama Raju, the first 70mm film (Simhasanam), the first DTS film (Telugu Veera Levara (1995), the first cowboy film (Mosagallaku Mosagadu), and the first James Bond movie (Gudachari 116).

Krishna holds another unique record! He's paired up with his second wife Vijayanirmala in 48 films and with Jayaprada in 47 films.

