Entertainment, Tollywood

NCB confirms names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Simone surfacing in drugs probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2020, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 3:46 pm IST
The NCB confirmed the names of actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta
Rakul Preet Singh
 Rakul Preet Singh

After refuting of landing with any specific names of film personalities during the course of investigation into the drugs angle involving the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now stated that some leading stars were named by Rhea Chakraborty during her interrogation.

The NCB officials said that the same was corroborated during the interrogation of some of the peddlers, who were arrested following the raids in Mumbai and Goa on Sunday.

 

The NCB confirmed the names of actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta. The officials said that they have not been summoned for interrogation yet. However, the agency has not ruled out that they would not be called for questioning.

“While names of Sara, Rakul and Simone have surfaced, no list of Bollywood stars has been prepared. The said persons may be summoned for questioning soon,” said an NCB officer.

The officials said that they are also zeroing in on other names that would be indirectly related with the ongoing probe. The officials said that the arrests of six peddlers on Sunday gave a breakthrough in identifying the chain. One of the arrested peddlers Dwayne Fernandes, who was found to be associated with Showik Chakraborty, is stated to have supplied drugs to him for Rajput.

 

Karamjeet Singh Anand, a peddler, has a local distribution channel of drugs in the film industry. Another peddler Sanket Patel is in the distribution chain of Karamjeet and he would also deliver narcotic stuff to several celebrities.
Officials said that Sandeep Gupta, who is an auto rickshaw driver, operates as a bulk supplier of weed to retail dealers like Dwayne. Aftab Fateh Ansari is Gupta’s associate operating wholesale procurement channel of weed for him and taking care of further distribution.

Ankush Arenja runs a kitchen in a plush area of Mumbai and peddles drugs like weed, hash and mephedrone to high profile individuals. The investigation revealed that he would buy the banned substance from Patel and is also connected with the network of Anuj Keshwani (already arrested) and Karamjeet Singh.

 

Tags: narcotics control bureau (ncb), rakul preet singh controversies, sushant singh rajput death case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


