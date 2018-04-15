Casting couch: Pawan Kalyan advises actress Sri Reddy to fight in courts

HYDERABAD: Actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan advised actress Sri Reddy who made allegations of the casting couch syndrome in the Telugu film industry, to file cases on the persons concerned in the police stations and fight in the courts on the injustice meted out to her.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr Pawan Kalyan said that Sri Reddy should stop criticising the Telugu film industry on television as this would be of no use to her. Instead, she should openly fight in the courts against the injustice done to her. But first, she should lodge complaints in the police stations against those who had cheated her.

Mr Pawan Kalyan said that there was no forgiveness for those committing atrocities on women across the country and said that there was a need for strong laws to protect women from such things.

Earlier in the morning, Mr Pawan Kalyan paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Speaking on this occasion, Mr Pawan Kalyan said he had read books about Ambedkar before he came into films and politics. He said that the recent Supreme Court judgment on SC and ST Act was very unfortunate.

He said that Jana Sena was against amendments made to SC and STs Act.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also staged a dharna at Necklace Road protesting against the Kathuva and Unnao rapes. Mr. Kalyan said that the accused should the punished. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond immediately to these incidents. He said that all the Chief Ministers including TS and AP should condemn these incidents.