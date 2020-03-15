 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus Live: 107 test positive; Maharashtra highest with 32 confirmed cases
 
Entertainment Tollywood 15 Mar 2020 Chiranjeevi's A ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Chiranjeevi's Acharya shoot stopped over coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NIKITA VENKATESH
Published Mar 15, 2020, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 5:23 pm IST
Chiranjeevi has stopped the shooting of his current film ‘Acharya’ for 10-15 days following the advisory issued by government
Actor Chiranjeevi (Twitter)
 Actor Chiranjeevi (Twitter)

Actor Chiranjeevi has stalled the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Acharya' over growing coronavirus concerns.

The decision came in followed by the Telangana government’s decision to shut down the cinema theatres till March 21 to avoid public gatherings as a precautionary measure to stop the COVID-19 spread.

 

He said in a statement that its important all the producers postpone the shooting of films for another 10 to 15 days sinceit requires require manpower of 100 to 200 people and avoiding large-scale gathering is important to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Recently actress Trisha Krishnan had walked out out of the film over creative differences with the makers of the film and Kajal Aggarwal might take her place in the movie.

‘Acharya’ stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular character, directed by Koratala Siva, the film is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy. 

...
Tags: actor chiranjeevi, acharya, actress trisha, coronavirus (covid-19), kajal agarwal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

Pharrell Williams, Singer (Twitter)

Pharrell Williams 'Something in the Water Festival' cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Representational image (Twitter)

No Sunday darshan for Amitabh Bachchan fans at Jalsa

Actor Vijay with Music composer Anirudh Ravichander (Twitter)

Vijay's speech will be highlight at 'Master' audio launch

Representational image (Twitter)

'The Batman' shuts down production amid coronavirus concerns



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Anushka on love, life and Prabhas

Anushka Shetty: “To me, marriage is a very sacred space. I believe in the phenomenon of two people bonding together for the rest of their lives. I believe that relationship and marriage are spaces in which people can grow the most because if you are in a relationship you are constantly staying with that partner, and the bond evolves”

Trisha opts out of Chiranjeevi's Telugu film 'Acharya'

Actress Trisha (Twitter)

A smart move, or desperate one?

Pooja Hegde

Amritha Aiyer cast opposite Shaurya

Amritha Aiyer.

Allu Arjun sports a full-grown beard!

Allu Arjun
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham