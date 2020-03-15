Chiranjeevi's Acharya shoot stopped over coronavirus

Actor Chiranjeevi has stalled the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Acharya' over growing coronavirus concerns.

The decision came in followed by the Telangana government’s decision to shut down the cinema theatres till March 21 to avoid public gatherings as a precautionary measure to stop the COVID-19 spread.

He said in a statement that its important all the producers postpone the shooting of films for another 10 to 15 days sinceit requires require manpower of 100 to 200 people and avoiding large-scale gathering is important to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Recently actress Trisha Krishnan had walked out out of the film over creative differences with the makers of the film and Kajal Aggarwal might take her place in the movie.

‘Acharya’ stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular character, directed by Koratala Siva, the film is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy.